A Medical Product Alert has been issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) for two cough syrups manufactured in India that have been linked to nearly 20 children's deaths.

The WHO issued the alert on Ambronol and DOK-1 Max syrups, for what they said were “substandard” or contaminated products within them.

The alert comes after officials in Uzbekistan blamed the DOK-1 Max cough syrup for the deaths of 18 children who consumed the product, the BBC reported.

Both products were manufactured by Marion Biotech in India and an analysis run by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found that the products had large amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol, the WHO reported.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are both toxic when consumed and can cause death or serious injury if humans ingest them, according to the WHO.

The WHO has requested an increase in surveillance within the supply chains that may have also been affected by the contamination and in the informal/unregulated market.

Marion Biotech denied the allegations, according to the BBC.

The manufacturer "does not agree" with the WHO's statements and is cooperating with the Indian government's investigations, the company told the BBC.

