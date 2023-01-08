Would you let scorpions crawl all over your 3-year-old child? One Afghan doctor doesn’t seem to mind and neither does his daughter.

Since 1974, Muhammad Shirzad has been practicing a form of alternative medicine that was passed down through his family for hundreds of years.

He milks venom from scorpions and snakes and uses it to treat his patients in Afghanistan.

While many people fear these creatures, he says their venom has healing properties.

He claims to have treated many patients with all sorts of ailments, like epilepsy and vitiligo.

If you find scorpions to be scary, you might be put at ease by how comfortable Shirzad is around them, handling them with bare hands and even letting them on his children. He claims to also live and sleep with them sometimes.

It wasn't immediately clear if his treatments are effective, but satisfied patients who keep coming to him for treatment are keeping him in business.

Related Stories