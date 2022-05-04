After Dave Chappelle Is Tackled on Stage, Chris Rock Jokes on Mic 'Was That Will Smith?'

Entertainment
Dave Chappelle
file photo, Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, May 4, 2022

The suspect in the attack on Dave Chapelle has been identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, a rapper who’s reportedly homeless.

Dave Chappelle had just finished a joke about comedians being a target, when someone rushed the stage and attacked him.  

In the shocking footage obtained by TMZ, the assailant came out of nowhere, knocking the 48-year-old comedian down as he performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Chappelle was able to get to his feet, and security scrambled to apprehend the attacker as the audience wondered what was going on.

The comedian had some pretty high-profile support from the likes of Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock, who were both in attendance.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock joke on stage, referencing the infamous Oscars incident.

A stunned Foxx also joined Chappelle on stage, saying, “I thought that was part of the show.”

“This man is an absolute genius. We got to make sure we protect him at all times,” Foxx continued.

After the show, Chappelle appeared upset, but not injured.

Photographers caught up to Foxx, who said, "I don't even want to talk about it."

Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks was at the show. “It happened out of nowhere. It was extremely fast. [Security and other people] were beating [the suspect] for a long time,” she said.

The suspect has been identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, a rapper who’s reportedly homeless. He was booked as he was loaded into an ambulance. His face was beaten and swollen, and his handcuffed arm appeared twisted.

In 2020, Lee put out a song called “Dave Chappelle.”

Cops say the assailant was armed with a replica gun that contained a knife. Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl along with other comedians for a Netflix special. The question is, how did this massive security breach occur?

“The reality is, Dave Chappelle is lucky to be alive. Especially the fact that the guy had a knife. From the moment of recognition when he hit the stage, security should have stopped that guy immediately,” celebrity security expert Kent Moyer said.

The stage crasher has been charged with felony assault with a lethal weapon. He's being held on $30,000 bail.

Related Stories

Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident at Boston Show
Netflix Fired Employee After They Leaked Info on Dave Chappelle’s Pay for 'The Closer'
Will Smith Publicly Apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars Slap
Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Chris Rock Saved the Show After Will Smith SlapEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
1

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail

Crime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
2

Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show

Inspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
3

Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist

Crime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
4

Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards

Royals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
5

Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals