Police are investigating what may be a "reprehensible" prank after a longhorn steer was found with its stomach slit open outside Oklahoma State University's FarmHouse fraternity house, officials said.

The steer also had "F**k FH" scrawled on its flank, an apparent reference to FarmHouse, authorities said.

The grisly discovery was made last Friday, the day before a Big 12 Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns, police said.

"Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location," the college said in a statement Saturday.

Investigators determined the carcass had nothing to do with the intense rivalry between the universities, but was an "appalling" stunt between rival fraternities, police said.

“It’s a very cruel and weird prank," Stillwater Police Lt. T.J. Low told KOTV Wednesday. "Kind of hard to fathom, this doesn’t happen in Stillwater.”

Police served search warrants Wednesday at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house, where investigators said members had "imperative information about the acquisition, transportation, and dumping," of the longhorn. Officers interviewed residents and took surveillance videos from the house, police said.

The interviews shed little light on what happened, police said, saying those who were questioned weren't forthcoming.

The national office of Alpha Gamma Rho issued a statement condemning the act.

"The conduct is inconsistent with our Fraternity’s values. Alpha Gamma Rho does not condone this behavior," the statement said.

The steer apparently came from a local ranch and was dead before it was dumped at the FarmHouse, police said. An initial necropsy determined the animal apparently died from disease. A fuller examination to determine a cause of death is ongoing.

Meanwhile, police said those responsible for the dumping could face animal cruelty charges.

The FarmHouse fraternity also issued a statement.

"As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we're just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus. It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare and treatment displayed by this situation," the statement said.

"We do not condone cruelty or defacing of livestock in any manner," the fraternity said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-533-8477.