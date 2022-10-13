The woman who conned people into believing she was a wealthy heiress is out of jail and fighting to stay in the country. After 18 months behind bars and being the subject of a Netflix series, Anna Sorokin tells Inside Edition correspondent Steven Fabian she deserves a second chance.

The convicted con artist was just released from an immigration detention center and invited Inside Edition to her modest one-bedroom rental apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

It's a far cry from the lavish lifestyle she funded by conning banks, hotels and friends.

Sorokin is under house arrest as she awaits a deportation hearing that could send her back to Germany. Her every move is being monitored by an ankle bracelet.

“Sometimes it vibrates, and I have to tap it to kind of indicate that I’m still here,” Sorokin said.

She is permitted to climb to the rooftop and can collect food deliveries and get her mail in the lobby. She can only leave the building for scheduled appointments with her probation officer.

Sorokin says of the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna”: “If people enjoy it, good for them. I don’t take it personally or seriously.”

Sorokin is now trying to make money by selling artworks she made in prison. She was paid $320,000 as a consultant on the Netflix series, but the money went to her victims.

