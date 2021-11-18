The murder trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot to death while jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood, continued Thursday with the dramatic cross-examination of defendant Travis McMichael.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski repeatedly asked McMichael if Arbery ever threatened, yelled or brandished a weapon at him. Each time, the answer was no.

Arbery's harrowing final moments were captured on a cellphone camera.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg, and their neighbor William Bryan say they believed Arbery had been stealing from a construction site and attempted to make a citizen’s arrest.

Dunikoski scoffed at Travis McMichael when he said he was nervous when he gave a statement to police.

“What were you nervous about?” Dunikoski asked.

“I just killed a man. I had blood on me still...I mean, it was horrible,” Travis said.

“You were nervous, because you thought you were going to jail, right?” Dunikoski asked.

“No,” Travis said.

Court TV’s Julia Janae is following the trial.

“Linda Dunikoski was methodical as she went through each and every piece of the statements Travis McMichael has made in the past, and she questioned why she thought Ahmaud Arbery was a threat, when he admitted on the stand that he never saw Arbery reach for a weapon or point a weapon at him during that chase,” Janae said.

If convicted, all three men charged in Abrery’s death could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

