Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: Graphic Video Emerges of Georgia Man Killed While Jogging

Explicit video showing an unarmed black man being fatally shot by two white men has surfaced on social media, prompting outcries from political and community leaders.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called for immediate investigations into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man jogging in a Georgia residential neighborhood by white men who said they suspected him of being a burglar.

Biden said in a Twitter post the runner had been "killed in cold blood."

Twitter

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in a neighborhood outside Brunswick. There have been no charges or arrests in his death. A Georgia prosecutor said Tuesday a grand jury should review the case to decide if criminal charges should be filed.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, appears to show a black man jogging on a tree-lined street who attempts to pass a truck parked in the middle of the road, with two white men outside it. The runner appears to veer toward one man. Gunshots are heard in the video, and a scuffle occurs between the runner and one of the men.

According to a report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood and armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him, The Associated Press reported.

Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son, Travis, thought the man matched someone caught on a security camera committing recent break-ins in their area, the report said.

The father said Arbery attacked his son, and the two then fought “over the shotgun” before Travis shot Arbery twice, according to the report.

A statement released by attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper, said the video shows that a "false narrative" about the shooting wasn't accurate.

"Mr. Arbery had not committed any crime and there was no reason for these men to believe they had the right to stop him with weapons or to use deadly force in furtherance of their unlawful attempted stop. This is murder," Merritt said.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement Tuesday evening saying he was "deeply concerned" by the killing and that he expected "justice to be carried out as swiftly as possible."