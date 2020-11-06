Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis on 'Today'

“Today Show” weatherman Al Roker revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine physical. “Turns out I have prostate cancer. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I’m gonna be taking some time off to take care of this,” the 66-year-old TV personality said on Friday.

“You hear the word cancer and you know, your mind goes, it's the next level,” he added.

Roker, who will have surgery to remove his prostate, is facing the medical crisis with his trademark sense of humor.

“If that's what it takes to get 2020 out, then let's just get it out of the way. Boom! Let's just finish it off. I'm ready! How about you?” Roker said.

