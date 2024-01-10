An Alabama man was having a good time at a New Year’s Eve party until he got stuck inside a large vase, and it was all caught on video.

Connor Padgett tried to wiggle himself out but it was no help.

His friends offered some suggestions but Padgett grew more irritated.

Eventually, one person found a hammer and opened the vase like a piggy bank.

Padgett spoke with Inside Edition.

“I had saw a few other people do it and I was like, ‘That looks like fun.’ So lo and behold I got in it and I couldn’t get out of it,” Padgett says.