A mother has been detained after allegedly shooting and injuring her infant daughter and killing a man.

Police say they found the body of Willy Haywood Jr. alongside an injured 2-month-old, both with gunshot wounds to the chest, after responding to a shooting on Sunday morning.

Lashana Henderson, 25, was taken into custody shortly after, according to local outlet WBRC 6.

Authorities say Henderson told them she chose to arm herself with a 9mm handgun during a domestic disagreement with the man. The mother shot at Haywood, and because he was holding the baby, they were both hit, according to the police.

The Alabama woman was charged Henderson with capital murder — an enhancement that was the result of Haywood being killed in the presence of a child for which he was a legal guardian under the age of 14 — in addition to domestic violence 1st degree due to the injuries to her child with a deadly weapon, according to the authorities.

Henderson is being held without bond on the capital murder charge, and a $60,000 bond for the domestic violence charge.

Related Stories