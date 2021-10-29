A 31-year-old Alabama woman was arrested after her 1-year-old baby ingested illegal drugs found in the home, officials said. Deputies were able to perform life-saving measures and resuscitate the child with Narcan, according to published reports.

The harrowing incident took place on Monday around 2:30 p.m. when Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old child had overdosed, according to a release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD).

When deputies arrived at the home, located on Avenue D in Fairfield, they found a small child laying on the floor unresponsive, officials said.

Witnesses on the scene informed the deputies that the child had ingested some illegal drugs, possibly fentanyl, and that she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes, officials said, according to the release.

Deputies began to try to resuscitate the child by using Narcan. After receiving the Narcan the child began to breathe slowly. The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities say Jeanette Lashay Bell, the mother of the 1-year-old, admitted that her child had accessed some of her drug paraphernalia and ingested it. She was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to a release by the JCSD.

Bell was being held at the Jefferson County Jail and was released on Thursday after making the $15,000 bond. A clerk at the district court in Bessemer, Alabama, told Inside Edition Digital that a court date has not yet been set, and an attorney has not been assigned.

A bodycam video shows footage of Deputy Jordan Agee administering the life-saving drug. He told CBS affiliate WIAT News that he was “grateful that Jefferson County started to carry Narcan.”

“I’m happy that tool in our belt because like you said you never know when you’re first to respond to a situation,” Agee said.

Related Stories