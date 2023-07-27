An Alabama priest was defrocked this week by the Archdiocese of Alabama, which announced the clergyman had disappeared from his posting.

Alex Crow, 30, "abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest," a statement released by the Archdiocese of Mobile on Wednesday says.

"In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney."

The local prosecutor's office acknowledged receiving information about Crow from church officials.

"Currently, we are awaiting more facts and encourage anyone with information to contact the DA’s office," said Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

The former priest reportedly left the country with an 18-year-old girl who had recently graduated high school and was possibly heading to Spain to perform an exorcism, according to local reports.

Crow had served in the Archdiocese since he was ordained in June 2021, according to church officials. He most recently as the Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Parish.

He also ministered to high school students, local reports said.