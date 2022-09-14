Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police

Crime
Stabbing mom
Decara Cordier.Mobile Police Department
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:27 AM PDT, September 14, 2022

Decara Cordier, 22, is wanted by police in Mobile, Alabama, authorities said.

Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said.

Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said.

The man and the child were treated for their injuries, authorities said. The man's girlfriend, Decara Cordier, allegedly stabbed her partner while he was holding their child, injuring the baby in the process, police said.

Cordier fled the scene and is wanted on two charges of domestic violence assault, the Mobile Police Department told Inside Edition Digital Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Cordier's whereabouts can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

Related Stories

Son Fatally Stabs Mother During Zoom Call and Kills Uncle: Police
Mother Stabs 8-Day-Old Baby in the Eye, Tells Cops God Told Her To: Police
Cops: 3-Year-Old Abducted by Father After He Stabs the Child's Mother Multiple Times
Mom Allegedly Kills 2 Children and Stabs Herself at Home While Husband was Aslee

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
1

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

Royals
Rudy Giuliani’s Descent From Hero Mayor to Conspiracy Theorist Began With His Own Failed Election Bid: Ex-Wife
Rudy Giuliani’s Descent From Hero Mayor to Conspiracy Theorist Began With His Own Failed Election Bid: Ex-Wife
2

Rudy Giuliani’s Descent From Hero Mayor to Conspiracy Theorist Began With His Own Failed Election Bid: Ex-Wife

Politics
Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep
Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep
3

Buckingham Palace Drama Unfolds Amid Queen Elizabeth Funeral Prep

Royals
2 Dogs Are Ready for Adoption After Being Rescued From War in Ukraine and Receiving Wheelchairs
2 Dogs Are Ready for Adoption After Being Rescued From War in Ukraine and Receiving Wheelchairs
4

2 Dogs Are Ready for Adoption After Being Rescued From War in Ukraine and Receiving Wheelchairs

Animals
Maryland Child Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Dollar General Store
Maryland Child Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Dollar General Store
5

Maryland Child Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Dollar General Store

Crime