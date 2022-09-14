Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said.

Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said.

The man and the child were treated for their injuries, authorities said. The man's girlfriend, Decara Cordier, allegedly stabbed her partner while he was holding their child, injuring the baby in the process, police said.

Cordier fled the scene and is wanted on two charges of domestic violence assault, the Mobile Police Department told Inside Edition Digital Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Cordier's whereabouts can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

