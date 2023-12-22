Alabama Woman With Double Uterus Gives Birth to Baby Girls

An Alabama woman with a double uterus has given birth to a rare case of twins, according to reports.

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, gave birth to two baby girls this week in Dora, Alabama, outside Birmingham, according to WVTM 13.

After 20 hours of labor, Hatcher delivered Roxi on Tuesday and Rebel on Wednesday, WVTM 13 reported.

During her pregnancy, Hatcher spoke with CNN and recalled telling the ultrasound technician that she was born with two uteruses, a condition called uterine didelphys.

About 1 in 2,000 women is born with uterine didelphys, CNN reported.

Hatcher told CNN the ultrasound tech took a look at the second uterus to make sure everything looked good and that is when they discovered she was carrying two kids.

“And as soon as she moved the ultrasound wand over to the other side of my belly, I said, ‘Oh, my gosh! There’s another one,’” Hatcher recalled.

The newborn twins mark the Hatcher couple’s fourth and fifth children, according to reports.