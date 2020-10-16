Alaska Mayor Resigns After News Anchor Reveals Inappropriate Relationship

An inappropriate relationship between a news anchor and the married mayor of Anchorage, Alaska is blowing up both their careers. Anchor Maria Athens shot a bizarre promo for her Facebook page in which she makes shocking allegations against the mayor, Ethan Berkowitz.

“Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has his male genitalia posted on an underage girls website,” Athens says in the video. She also posted a photo claiming it was the mayor’s backside and left Berkowitz a disturbing voicemail which ends with her threatening him and his wife.

“I will personally kill you and Mara Kimmel my g****** self,” Athens said. "I am such a good person, and thought I loved you. Bye! Have a great Friday, you ****!”

A local blogger, Suzanne Downing of Must Read Alaska, said Athens also got into an argument with her general manager, who also happens to be her fiancé. The manager didn’t want to go forward with the story about Berkowitz. Downing also said the couple's argument became a physical altercation before the police were called and she was hauled away.

The mayor admits he had an inappropriate texting relationship with the news anchor, but denies her other claims as “categorically false.” Police found no evidence of criminal conduct.

"I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens,” Berkowitz said.

Athens was charged with fourth degree assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She posted $100 bail and will be arraigned later this month. Berkowitz has resigned as mayor.

