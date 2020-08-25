Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns From Liberty University After Wife's Reported Affair of Which He Allegedly Approved

Becki Falwell, the wife of evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., is speaking out about the scandal rocking her family — a reported 8-year-long affair with a former hotel pool boy who the Falwells allege threatened to expose the relationship.

"We couldn't take this torture anymore and so we went public," Becki said.

Falwell Jr., a prominent evangelical and Trump supporter, resigned from his position as president of Liberty University, in order to "protect the reputation of the university that he and his family spent their lives building," according to a statement.

The affair started when the Falwells were on vacation at the Fontainebleau in Miami in 2010. Giancarlo Granda, a former employee, said Becki Falwell saw him flirting with several young women at the pool and reportedly told him, "Those girls don't know what they're doing, you need someone with more experience."

She invited him to her room, according to Granda, who said that Falwell Jr. came out wearing a speedo after Becki told Granda her husband liked to watch. The relationship continued over the years, Granda said. He even released a recording of a phone conversation with the couple in which Becki expressed jealousy.

"Gian's been very busy lately," Becki said in the call. "His new thing is like telling me every time he hooks up with people, like I don't have feelings or something."

Falwell Jr. said that his wife had "an inappropriate personal relationship...in which I was not involved." He claims Granda tried to extort money from them — something the former pool boy denies.

Falwell Jr. spoke at the 2016 Republican Convention and is credited with securing evangelical Christian support for Trump. Becki appeared in a 2020 campaign video, interviewed by Eric Trump's wife, Lara.

"We are just so proud of our students," Becki said. "We try to teach good family values and good morals."



