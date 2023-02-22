Alaskan Woman Dies at Gym When Roof Collapses

A woman in Anchorage, Alaska, perished last week while she was at a local gym when the roof of the commercial property unexpectedly collapsed, according to reports.

Sadie Huffer was named by the family as the victim of the incident, according to Alaska News Source.

The family of the married mother spoke to Alaska News Source Tuesday and said that that she was a religious woman who loved to pick blueberries when they were in season.

Huffer was a social worker and had worked at Providence Alaska Medical Center for 15 consecutive years, the family told Alaska News Source.

“She knew exactly who she was and what was going on,” her father, Ted Smith, told the news outlet. “She was able to have that basis, that rock, to go ahead and do — like Sarah’s saying — being this quiet, but firm, person in a time of crisis.”

Two other people were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital Friday, according to Anchorage Fire Department officials.

An Anchorage police officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym is one of the businesses affected by the collapse in the commercial space, according to Alaska News Source.

City and state experts are investigating Friday’s fatal roof collapse.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said there is concern that heavy snow on top of the roof may have contributed to the collapse, according to Alaska Public.

“The snow load that we have now is near record numbers,” he said. “However, the codes in the city are designed to carry this snow load without concern.”

The Anchorage Fire Department posted images of the collapse on its Facebook page.

The municipality is responsible for investigating what happened, according to Alaska Public.

“They’re working with state inspectors just to ensure anything they find can be communicated statewide,” Boyd said. “Cause any time a building collapse occurs, folks are worried.”

Boyd said there was another collapse at the site on Sunday affecting another section of the building and fortunately, no one was inside at the time, according to Alaska Public.

“They’re still in the process of investigating and clearing that building for structural stability,” he said.

