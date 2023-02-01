Members of Texas Off-Road Club Form Charitable Convoy to Help Motorists Stuck on Icy and Snowy Roadways

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:16 PM PST, February 1, 2023

As temperatures plummet in Texas and residents find themselves being forced to drive in icy and snowy conditions, a growing group of magnanimous motorists is coming to the rescue.

Send in the calvary!

The Jeep-owning members of the Carnales Off Road Club have spent the past few days patrolling the roadways of northern Texas and offering aid to any drivers in need.

That has included towing tractors, taxiing motorists after a car crash, and pulling cars back onto the road — for free.

"We're helping everybody. We have people who try to pay us for helping, but we're not taking money," member Aime Gomez tells Inside Edition.

"You're driving and you see someone stuck ... its the right thing to do. Stop and help out."

The good news for Texas residents, and members of the Carnales  Off Road Club, is that temperatures are expected to return to normal later this week in the area. 

The past three days have seen hundreds of car accidents and widespread power outages cripple Texas during this winter storm.

Government officials report that over 25 percent of residents in Austin were without power on Wednesday.

 

