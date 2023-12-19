An agitated Alec Baldwin engaged in a heated exchange with a large group of pro-Palestine protesters.

The actor is no stranger to tense confrontations on the streets of New York City, but members of the New York Police Department were eventually forced to shield the actor and remove him from the crowd in hopes of deescalating the situation.

Video of the incident shows the furious group of protesters confronting the actor, who does not back down as some members of the crowd demand he endorse or express anti-Israel sentiment.

"You ask stupid questions! Ask me a smart question," the actor can be heard yelling at one point.

One of the protestors can then be heard shouting out at the actor: "Why did you even come here? Why did you even come here?"

As the two sides go back and forth, more and more members of the group hone in on Baldwin and start to swarm and surround the actor.

This soon becomes a cause for concern among nearby members of the NYPD, who eventually decide to surround Alec and then shield him from the non-violent protesters as they remove the actor from the situation.

That is when the attacks turn personal, with some in the crowd taunting Baldwin by bringing up the incident on the set of his movie "Rust," during which a gun in his possession fired and killed the film's cinematographer.

Baldwin had been on his way to teaching an acting class at the time when his path happened to cross with protesters, who took to the streets in NYC once again on Monday.

At least one officer can be seen pleading with Baldwin to stop engaging with the protesters, but it is no use.

As he stands at the entrance to the building and waits to be let in, one man yells: "You can't answer a simple question? Do you condemn Israel?"

To that Baldwin replies: "No. I support peace for Palestine. I support peace for Gaza."

Baldwin has previously found himself in both verbal and physical confrontations on the streets of NYC.

In 2013 he physically attacked a photographer who had been taking photos of the actor with his pregnant wife, Hilaria, and in 2018 he punched a man after arguing over a parking spot.

Baldwin's latest standoff happened on a day that saw angry protests across the city.

Protesters crowded subway platforms across all five boroughs and attempted to shut down three of the city's major transportation hubs — Grand Central Station, Penn Station and Moynihan Train Hall.