After reports surfaced that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance after 17 years apart, Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez was asked about it by paparazzi while getting into his car.

“What do you think about the news about Jennifer and Ben?” a man behind the camera asked.

“Go Yankees,” Rodriguez responded.

That was interpreted as a dig against Affleck, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan. Meanwhile, Affleck’s pal Matt Damon commented on the rumored romance during an interview on “Today.”

"It's a fascinating story. I love them both. I hope it's true, that would be awesome,” Damon said.

But before hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager could dig deeper, Damon appeared to disconnect from the interview feed. But it turned out to be a technical glitch, not a hang-up.

Affleck and Lopez, famously known as “Bennifer” during their engagement in the early 2000s, were spotted together in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend.

Their love was on display in movies and Lopez’s music videos. Their 2002 wedding was expected to be the celebrity event of the year, but the pair called it off only days before the ceremony, citing “excessive media attention.”

By 2004, they’d call it quits for good, but are now back in the headlines after reports of the renewed relationship.

