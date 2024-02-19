An alleged member of a white supremacist prison gang escaped supervised custody and is still on the run almost one week after officers first tried to make an arrest, according to police.

The Anchorage Police Department (APD) deployed multiple officers and drones on Feb. 13 to try and locate Alexander Netling, 29, near his reported address in the Alaska capital city.

That search failed to locate Netling, who is on probation and supervised custody after recently completing a federal prison sentence. Six days later, police have still not found the man.

The APD is now asking the public to help find this fugitive, who they say stands 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. Perhaps more noticeably, Netling also has a swastika and various other Neo-Nazi symbols tattooed on the back of his head as well as the phrase “Kill Cops” on his right temple, with a single SS Bolt in place of the “s” in “Cops.”

His jawbones are both covered by a tattoo showing his face in a state of decay and on his forehead is a large laurel.

Police say that there is a felony warrant for Netling’s arrest but did not provide any additional details.

Federal court records show that Netling is currently on probation after being sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm despite being a felon. The docket in that case alleges that Netling violated probation earlier this month but does not say the specific offense.

Almost all of the documents in that federal case remain under seal, but the Department of Justice did release some details after Netling’s sentencing in 2019.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder identified Netling as a member of the 1488s, a white supremacist gang whose members have been “charged for their alleged roles in a racketeering enterprise involving narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking, and acts of violence including murder, assault, and kidnapping.”

Schroder said that Netling is known as "Bruiser" to his fellow gang members.

The Dept. of Justice described the 1488s as a “violent and ‘whites only’ prison-based gang with approximately 50 to 100 members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

Once established, the group “allegedly offered protection to white inmates if they joined the gang, and all members were required to ‘be white, look white and act white,’” according to the Dept. of Justice.

The group's name combines both white supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda.

The "14" is from the "Fourteen Words," a mission statement written by David Lane that is central to the white supremacist movement: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

The "88" represents the eighth letter of the alphabet, "H." "HH" stands for "Heil, Hitler."

Netling is no stranger to prison, having served time for a number of offenses.

As a teenager in 2013, Netling pleaded guilty to unlawful evasion and ended up at a center for youth offenders, according to court records. Those records also state that a few months later, Netling and a friend escaped custody before being tracked down by law enforcement.

He later pleaded guilty to offenses that include possession of materials to produce methamphetamine, assault in the fourth degree, and theft, according to court records.

Netling then pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm despite being a felon, a crime for which a judge sentenced to 60 months in prison. Bureau of Prison records show Netling’s release date as Oct. 23, 2013, meaning he did not serve his full sentence before being released.

A public defender who represented Netling did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.