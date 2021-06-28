Allison Mack apologized days before her sentencing for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, calling it the “biggest mistake and regret” of her life.

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” Mack, 38, wrote in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter which had sentencing guideline recommendations from her attorneys. The letter is addressed to “those who have been harmed” by her actions.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she continued. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life,” Mack added.

The letter also referenced "those harmed by the collateral damage" of her "destructive choices.” She also apologized for exposing others to "the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

A memo from Mack’s attorneys asked that Mack receive no jail time on the basis that she has recognized that she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After her arrest, Mack obtained an associate’s degree from a community college and enrolled at UC Berkeley, according to the Insider.

Her attorneys in the letter have asked the court “to permit her to continue down this path of growth and reform by imposing a sentence without incarceration, and which would permit her to continue her academic studies” the Insider reported.

At the end of the letter, Mack said she would work to be a kind, more understanding woman, according to the Insider.

In 2019, the 38-year-old actress, who is best known for her role in the TV series “Smallville,” was first linked to NXIVM in 2018, pled guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy for her role in the NXIVM sex cult case, People reported.

Prosecutors had accused Mack of recruiting sex slaves for NXIVM’s leader Keith Raniere, 60, who was sentenced in October 2020 to 120 years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies, according to a previously reported story in The Hollywood Reporter.

Raniere’s sentencing came two years after authorities took him into custody in Mexico. In June 2019, he was found guilty of federal sex trafficking, extortion, obstruction, and racketeering charges, according to People.

Mack now faces 15 years to life in prison. She is set to be sentenced on June 30 at the Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom in Brooklyn, New York, a report said.

