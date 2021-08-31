Ally Kostial Case: Man Admits to Murdering Fellow Ole Miss Student in 2019 | Inside Edition

Ally Kostial Case: Man Admits to Murdering Fellow Ole Miss Student in 2019

First Published: 8:28 AM PDT, August 31, 2021

The murder that rocked the college campus two years ago finally comes to a close.

A Texas man has confessed to the 2019 murder of his fellow University of Mississippi classmate Ally Kostial, People reported.

Brandon Theesfeld, 24, was arrested July 24, 2019, for the murder of the student from St. Louis. Both were students at Ole Miss and dated occasionally, authorities said.

Theesfeld was initial charged with capital murder but the charges were lowered Friday after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, according to NBC DFW. He will now spend the rest of his life in prison, however, his lawyer acknowledged that when he turns 65 he can be released  under a conditional release provision, according to NBC DFW.

"We were facing the death penalty," defense attorney Tony Farese told NBC DWF. "Based on the facts of this case, we were able to obtain the best result possible, which was a reduction of a charge to first-degree murder."

Theesfeld told the court he drove Kostial to Sardis Lake in Oxford on July 20, 2019, before shooting her several times.

No motive has been given for the slaying of the 21-year-old, but Theesfeld had told investigators at the time of his arrest that he did believe she was pregnant.

Kostial allegedly had been trying to meet up with him for months, however, he refused, according to reports. After she sent him an inconclusive pregnancy test, he apparently told her to terminate the pregnancy, according to People.

His lawyer later confirmed that the victim was not in fact pregnant at the time of her death, People reported.

Theesfeld spoke in court and apologized to the victim’s family.

"I am sincerely sorry for the pain I've caused while taking Ally from you," he said. "My actions have forever changed your lives and my family's lives," he continued. "I wish I could take it all back but I can't. There is no excuse for my actions and I have asked God for forgiveness. I hope one day that you will find it in your heart to forgive me."

Lafayette County sheriff's deputies found Kostial's body in late July 2019 just 30 miles from campus while they were on patrol near Sardis Lake, CNN reported.

She had been studying for a bachelor's degree in marketing, according to CNN.

