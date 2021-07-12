Amanda Knox has revealed she suffered a miscarriage, opening up about the painful ordeal with her husband, Christopher Robinson.

“It is one of the most existential crises that anyone can go through,” Knox told Inside Edition.

The 34-year-old gained notoriety after spending nearly four years in an Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her roommate, before Italy's highest court exonerated her and set her free.

“It’s actually one of the experiences that most approximates what it feels like to be wrongly convicted, to be quite honest. Because you're going about your life, you think you're doing everything right, you have no reason to think that something bad is going to happen. And then suddenly infertility falls into your lap, and everything you thought was going to be true about your life is called into question,” Knox said.

Knox said that her miscarriage happened last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions prevented her husband from going with her to the doctor, which Knox said was “deeply challenging.”

The couple discusses the issue of infertility in a new miniseries for their podcast, “Labyrinths.”

“Because of the pandemic, I’m often kept at a distance. I'm on my phone trying to Zoom in to the doctor’s office while they’re telling her that terrible news,” Robinson said.

The couple says it’s been an emotional roller coaster, but they want to keep trying to have kids.

“Just like with my wrongful conviction, it's a thing that changes you forever. But what I will say, is that it has not broken me. It has not broken us,” Knox said.

Related Stories