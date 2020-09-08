Amazon Bans Foreign Plant Sales in US Mystery Seeds Deliveries From China

Amazon has announced they will no longer allow plant seeds from foreign countries to be sold on their website to U.S. customers in the wake of mysterious seeds arriving to American homes from China this past summer. Amazon confirmed the news to the BBC that they will only allow seeds sold by sellers in America. Sellers may be banned if they do not follow the new guidelines.

Since the news of the mysterious packages of seeds arriving from China, the United States Department of Agriculture has said that the seeds should not be planted and that local agriculture officials need to be contacted immediately.

The USDA confirmed in a statement to Reuters that it was working with the Department of Homeland Security and state officials to stop any illegal seeds entering the country and to protect American agriculture.

“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings," Phil Wilson, director of the North Carolina’s Plant Industry Division, said in a news release in July.

