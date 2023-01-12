An Amazon delivery man is counting his blessings after he found himself trapped 6 feet underground in a septic tank with no way of getting out.

Charles was delivering a package to a home in Apple Valley, California, when he the ground below him suddenly gave out and he found himself being sucked into a sinkhole.

When efforts to get himself out only made the situation worse, Charles decided to call for help and make the most of the situation by posting a video on (sep)TikTok.

"I don’t really want to die in somebody’s … whatever you call these things," says Charles at one point. He then adds: "I can’t even think right now."

Charles was smart to wait for help, as attempts to get himself out could have led to the walls collapsing in and burying him underground.

"The ground can really start eroding. The more you move, the more you have more ground come in on you," Apple Valley fire inspector Jennifer Alexy tells Inside Edition.

She also shares how she and the other members of the Apple Valley Fire Protection District managed to get Charles out of the hole he was in.

"They put a ladder over the hole so it sort of stabilized the ground, and then they dropped a ladder down to him, and he self-extricated," Jennifer tells Jim Moret.

Charles celebrated his release by heading home, taking a shower, and heading back to work.

Related News