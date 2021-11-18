"American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna, are mourning the unexpected loss of their daughter, Hannah Marie Price.

Authorities say the 25-year-old was found at her Tennessee home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The investigation into the details surrounding her death is still ongoing, according to the statement released by the musician’s representative. Her mother shared the news social media, saying,

"...We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Headlines of her death being ruled a homicide have circulated online, but a press release from district attorney general Jared Effler from the 8th Judicial District of Tennessee stated that the case is being treated as a death investigation, saying, “...any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."

Price’s father, lead singer of the band Daughtry, shared the news on Instagram saying, "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔."

Because of the sudden loss, Daughtry’s band originally postponed their tour dates through November 16, but dates to resume are currently being pushed to next year, according to a Facebook post by the band.

