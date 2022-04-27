American Marine Trevor Reed Freed From Russia in Dramatic Prisoner Exchange

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:42 PM PDT, April 27, 2022

Trevor Reed was visiting Moscow in 2019 when he was arrested for supposedly getting into a drunken brawl with police. He was sentenced to nine years in a labor camp. His parents campaigned tirelessly for his release.

Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia for two years, has been freed in a prisoner exchange after Reed’s parents personally lobbied President Joe Biden for their son’s release.

Reed, who worked as a presidential guard during the Obama administration, was visiting Moscow to see his girlfriend in 2019 when he was arrested for supposedly getting into a drunken brawl with police. He was sentenced to nine years in a labor camp.

In prison, Reed caught COVID-19 and tuberculosis and went on hunger strikes to protest his detention.

On Wednesday, a frail-looking Reed was taken to a plane for a flight to Turkey, where he was swapped with a Russian drug runner caught up in a DEA sting 11 years ago.

Reed’s parents spoke to reporters after an emotional call from their son. They campaigned tirelessly for his release, holding a banner as a presidential motorcade passed by and protesting outside the White House.

“He looks terrible to us. As his parents, we know he does not look well. He's very thin,” Paula Reed said.

“He was walking strange, and it looks like they had to help him get up in the airplane,” Joey Reed said.

“That's our main concern right now,” Reed continued. 

The dramatic release is raising hopes that WNBA star Brittney Griner may also be swapped for a Russian in U.S. custody. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for allegedly possessing cannabis oil.

Related Stories
 

American Teacher Held in Ukraine Says Russians Thought He Was a Spy
Former British Soldier Forced to Make Russian Propaganda Video After Being Captured While Fighting for Ukraine
Russian Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Who Protested Ukraine War on Live TV, Gets New Job
Parents of American Trevor Reed Held in Russia Beg White House to Help Free Him News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video of Alec Baldwin Rehearsing 'Rust' Gun-Draw Among Evidence Released by Sheriff's Office
Video of Alec Baldwin Rehearsing 'Rust' Gun-Draw Among Evidence Released by Sheriff's Office
1

Video of Alec Baldwin Rehearsing 'Rust' Gun-Draw Among Evidence Released by Sheriff's Office

Entertainment
Terrified Kids And Parents Duck for Cover After Gunfire Rings Out Near South Carolina Little League Game
Terrified Kids And Parents Duck for Cover After Gunfire Rings Out Near South Carolina Little League Game
2

Terrified Kids And Parents Duck for Cover After Gunfire Rings Out Near South Carolina Little League Game

Crime
Missing Wisconsin Girl Found Dead Blocks From Her Home After Leaving Her Aunt's House to Bike Home
Missing Wisconsin Girl Found Dead Blocks From Her Home After Leaving Her Aunt's House to Bike Home
3

Missing Wisconsin Girl Found Dead Blocks From Her Home After Leaving Her Aunt's House to Bike Home

Crime
Psychologist Hired by Johnny Depp Lawyers Testifies Amber Heard Has Personality Disorders
Psychologist Hired by Johnny Depp Lawyers Testifies Amber Heard Has Personality Disorders
4

Psychologist Hired by Johnny Depp Lawyers Testifies Amber Heard Has Personality Disorders

News
Teen Victim 'Appalled' After Attacker Gets No Jail Time in South Carolina Assault Case
Teen Victim 'Appalled' After Attacker Gets No Jail Time in South Carolina Assault Case
5

Teen Victim 'Appalled' After Attacker Gets No Jail Time in South Carolina Assault Case

Crime