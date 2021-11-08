Over 800 items that once belonged to late singer Amy Winehouse fetched millions at auction this weekend, including a dress worn during her final stage performance, BBC reported.

The mini-halter dress Winehouse wore in Belgrade a month before she passed in 2011 sold for 16 times its original estimate, BBC reported. The dress was sold for $243,000, according to NME.

A red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag the “Back to Black” singer brought to the 2007 Brit Awards sold for more than $204,000, more than 13 times the estimated value, BBC reported. The tan and black jumpsuit the “Rehab” singer wore for Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday concert sold for $121,000, though it was expected to sell for just $1,000.

The auction house Julian’s put on the estate sale in Los Angeles Sunday, with over $4 million raised, Billboard reported. Proceeds from the auction are going towards the foundation Winehouse's parents set up to help young people struggling with addiction, BBC reported.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at her London home in July 2011. She was 27.

The singer died at the height of her fame. She had released just two records; "Frank," in 2003 and the Grammy-winning and critically-acclaimed "Back to Black" in 2006. In 2011, shortly after her death, her estate released "Lioness," a posthumous record comprised of songs that were supposed to be on her follow-up to "Back to Black."

In 2015, the Asif Kapadia documentary on her life, "Amy," won Best Documentary at the 2016 Academy Awards. The film showcased her meteoric rise and the tabloid sensation she became.

