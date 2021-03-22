A shootout took place on the streets of Phoenix among three men during a transaction that was arranged on the popular online app, OfferUp.

All three men were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to KNXV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, 3TV/CBS 5 reported.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when police were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road in response to reports of a shooting. At about 9:30 p.m., officers located a victim with gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim went to the location to meet up with the other two men for an OfferUp transaction, ABC15 News- Phoenix reported.

Officials said the victim and one of the suspects had armed themselves with handguns and started shooting at each other, CBS5 reported.

The two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle but were located at an area hospital, reported KNXV.

Police have not released the names of the three men involved and said the investigation is ongoing, according to KTVK.

According to its website, OfferUp describes itself as a C2C marketplace that instantly connects local buyers and sellers. Individuals use the platform buy and sell items from cars and trucks to electronics and furniture. It is unclear what goods prompted the exchange of bullets.

