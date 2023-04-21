The ex-wife of Andrew Lester says he was abusive and left her fearing for her life in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

Mary Clayton is sitting down with Jim Moret while her former husband of 14 years remains in hiding after allegedly shooting Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager who rang the wrong doorbell. Clayton says that people should not be deceived by the frail 84-year-old man.

She also claims that Lester's father was a convicted murderer.

Clayton says that she does not believe her ex-husband was afraid when he shot Yarl in the head outside his home.

"That's exactly why I wanted to talk to you," she tells Inside Edition. "I don't want people feeling sorry for him."

Clayton says she and Lester were both teenagers when they married in 1958, and the couple have three children.

"He would get very angry," Clayton says. "He couldn't control himself. He would just smash up stuff around the house and he was hollering and screaming and stuff."

"Were you ever in fear for your life or safety," Moret asks.

"Yes," Clayton replies.

Moret then asks: "Did he physically hit you?"

Clayton nods and replies: "Yeah."

Clayton says that Lester's troubled past may have contributed to his anger.

"He had a really bad childhood, lots of bad things happen to him,": Clayton says.

She then adds: "His father went to prison for murder."

Clayton did not share any additional details on that, but did say she hopes Lester is convicted of shooting the teenager on his doorstep.

"I think he should go to jail, I think he did it on purpose,:" Clayton says. "He knew what he was doing and he's a danger. He could do it again."

Clayton says she has not spoken to Lester since their divorce in 1972 and that their three children are also estranged from their father.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Inside Edition reached out to Lester for comment but did not hear back.

