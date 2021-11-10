A Minnesota cop got a call he didn’t expect recently when he was summoned to break up a street fight between two bald eagles, UPI reported.

Bald eagles are reported to be endangered, but the attack on their own could drive their population to more dwindling numbers had the cop not stepped in.

The city of Plymouth said in a Facebook post that Officer Mitch Martinson responded to a neighborhood on “a report of two bald eagles stuck together on a Plymouth roadway.”

The Plymouth Police Department posted images of the incident and aftermath on Twitter.

Officer Martinson spoke to WCCO-TV and said being called to break up a fight between two eagles was a first for him.

“We do have de-escalation tactics, but I’ve never applied them to eagles or other animals,” Martinson said. The officer consulted with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Raptor Center, which told him the eagles were likely in a dispute over territory.

Related Stories