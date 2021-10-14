Texas Officers Band Together to Pull Man From Burning Car Outside Their Police Station | Inside Edition

Texas Officers Band Together to Pull Man From Burning Car Outside Their Police Station

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:48 PM PDT, October 14, 2021

Luckily, the incident ended with the driver and passenger only having non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers in Texas rushed to help when a car crashed right in front of their police station and caught fire. 

Garland police say a passenger was ejected from the vehicle on impact, but when they looked inside, there was still a person in the car unconscious. 

Officers worked to get him out as flames were quickly overtaking the vehicle. 

Their hard work and teamwork paid off when they pulled him out and dragged him from the flames. 

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the Garland police are praising these officers for a job well done. 

Related Stories

Washington State Police Are on the Hunt for Suspect Who Set Fire to a Porch
17 Injured, Including 10 Police Officers, After Explosion Erupts During Fireworks Bust in California: Cops
Man Rescued From Burning Car After Police Use Fire Extinguisher to Break WindowHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals