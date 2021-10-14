Police officers in Texas rushed to help when a car crashed right in front of their police station and caught fire.

Garland police say a passenger was ejected from the vehicle on impact, but when they looked inside, there was still a person in the car unconscious.

Officers worked to get him out as flames were quickly overtaking the vehicle.

Their hard work and teamwork paid off when they pulled him out and dragged him from the flames.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the Garland police are praising these officers for a job well done.

