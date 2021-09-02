A homeowner’s surveillance cameras recently caught a suspected arsonist in the act.

Authorities in Washington State are trying to identify a person they say set fire to the home early one morning.

Video shows the suspect walking up on the porch, pouring liquid, and then lighting a fire. The suspect takes off running just as the flames start to grow.

After they’re gone, the fire begins to spread.

The King County Sheriff says the family escaped the house from a different exit and waited for the fire department to arrive.

Cops also say there was another fire at the same home a few weeks ago, in which the family’s car was engulfed in flames. While they haven’t said if these incidents are related, the sheriff’s office is also investigating that fire.

They released this video, hoping someone will come forward with information to help them make an arrest. If you can identify this suspect, you are urged to reach out to the King County Sheriff in Washington State.

