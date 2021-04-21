Parler is back. The social-networking social-media platform known for its ‘free speech’ is relaunching on the App Store next week, CBS News reported

The site that is popular with conservatives and members of the far-right had been suspended in January for allegedly violating compliance guidelines. In a statement on Monday, Parler said it worked with Apple to implement several new changes to its app that will detect and ban posts not considered protected speech by the First Amendment, according to CBS.

Parler also said in Monday’s statement that those posts will still be visible on the platform's website and Android version of the app.

The news of the relaunch comes after Apple sent a letter to Congressman Ken Buck of Colorado and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Monday informing them that there were significant changes made to better detect and moderate hate speech and incitements, On April 14, the Apple app review team told Parler that its proposed changes were sufficient,CNN reported.

”Parler has and will always be a free and open forum where users could engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment," Parler's Interim CEO Mark Meckler said, CBS reported. "We have worked to put in place systems that will better detect unlawful speech and allow users to filter content undesirable to them, while maintaining our strict prohibition against content moderation based on viewpoint."

After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Parler was forced off of the Apple and Google’s app stores, along with Amazon Web Services, which had been hosting the company’s product. The three tech giants cut ties with Parler at the time due to posts that they said contained violent speech. Apple said that the posts on Parler “encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism, and called for violence against specific people,” CBS reported.

Apple said its decision to remove Parler from its app store was an “independent decision,” and one where Apple did not have to consult with Google or Amazon, CNN reported.

On Feb 15, Parler came back online, but after the company’s CEO was terminated by it board, it took another two months for Apple to give its approval to restore Parler to its app store.

Related Stories