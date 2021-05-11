Italian archaeologists have found the remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome. The findings have shed light on how the Italian peninsula was once populated and under what environmental conditions. The discovery also gives a better understanding of the area’s floral, fauna, and climactic history.

The Italian culture ministry recently revealed discoveries from an evacuation that began in 2019. These findings confirm that the Guattari Cave, where a Neanderthal skull was discovered in 1939, was one of the most significant places in the world for Neanderthal history.

"This is an extraordinary discovery, one that will be talked about all over the world because it enriches research into Neanderthal man,” said Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

Archaeologists found skull fragments, two teeth, a femur, and other bone fragments. The oldest fossil is estimated to be between 90,000 and 100,000 years old. The other eight are 50,000 to 68,000 years old.

They also found the remains of other animals, including elephants, rhinoceros, and giant deer.

