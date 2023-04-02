Are These the World’s Fanciest Easter Eggs?

Don’t expect to see chocolate that looks like this in your Easter basket.

Twenty chocolate experts spent days creating unique Easter eggs for a one-of-a-kind show in Brussels, Belgium.

The delicious wares produced, in effect, an art museum of cocoa creations.

Frederic Blondeel, a chocolatier, told reporters, “we carved everything by hand, it's not done by a machine, everything is done by hand.”

For this show, the eggs had to stand between one-and-a-half and two feet tall.

Chocolatier Michael Lewis-Anderson’s Faberge Egg design weighed in at about 99 pounds.

“It's quite heavy, actually. Transportation was a little bit scary,” he said.

These eggs may be impractical, but they’ve gotten the approval of a future buyer, who said, "I would buy it because it's pretty and I would also buy it to eat."

While all of the stunning chocolate eggs are edible, they are not for sale, so don’t expect the Easter Bunny to deliver any of these to your home.

Related Stories