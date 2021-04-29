Russian Company Makes Concrete-Filled Easter Eggs to Help People Win Holiday Egg Fights
These eggs are made by taking regular eggs, hollowing them out, and filling them with concrete. Once solid and painted, they give an edge in an egg fight.
Easter eggs are usually filled with fun surprises like candy, toys, confetti, etc. These eggs, however, are filled with concrete. An odd choice, yes, but this Russian company is helping pranksters rig a traditional holiday game.
As one employee from Petrobeton explains, “In a traditional egg fight, you will always win with our eggs.” The company created “invincible eggs” ahead of Orthodox Easter Day in Russia. During the holiday, people participate in egg fights where they tap Easter eggs against each other to see whose will crack first. And regular hard-boiled eggs don’t stand a chance against these.
They’re made by taking regular eggs, hollowing them out, and then filling them with concrete. Once solid, they’re painted to look like any other Easter egg, but they give owners an edge in an egg fight. Petrobeton hopes people will find the concrete eggs a useful gift year-round, especially in a pandemic when many are surely going through “hard” times.
