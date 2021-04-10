Russia is home to several interesting snow activities. Russian Bikini Skiing is one of them, and now it is back. The sport was paused in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has since returned.

Excited onlookers at a festival in Sochi watched as 738 skiers all slid and skidded down the slopes wearing only bikinis, swim trunks and thongs. No one seemed to care that it was a mere 8 degrees Celsius, which is the equivalent of 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Judges looked on at the participants, and a mostly mask-less crowd got wet, danced and enjoyed the day. And as expected, the event was quite a splash.

