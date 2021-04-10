Bikini Skiing in Russia Returns for the First Time Since the Pandemic Began | Inside Edition

Bikini Skiing in Russia Returns for the First Time Since the Pandemic Began

Sports
Snowboarders and skiers pose for a photograph during the BoogelWoogel mountain carnival at the Rosa Khutor resort.
Dmitry Feoktistov\TASS via Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 5:26 AM PDT, April 12, 2021

The event has happened yearly in Sochi since 2016, except for 2020.

Russia is home to several interesting snow activities. Russian Bikini Skiing is one of them, and now it is back. The sport was paused in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has since returned.

Excited onlookers at a festival in Sochi watched as 738 skiers all slid and skidded down the slopes wearing only bikinis, swim trunks and thongs. No one seemed to care that it was a mere 8 degrees Celsius, which is the equivalent of 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Judges looked on at the participants, and a mostly mask-less crowd got wet, danced and enjoyed the day. And as expected, the event was quite a splash. 

