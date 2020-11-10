Irish Surfers Find Russian Time Capsule Over 2000 Miles From Where It Was Buried in North Pole

Two Irish surfers riding the waves in Donegal found a Russian time capsule 2,485 miles from where it was buried in the North Pole in 2018, according to reports.

Sophie Curran and Conor McClory found the capsule, while walking on the Bloody Foreland in Gweedore last week, IrishCentral reported. They thought it could have been a bomb, or an urn with ashes.

They then saw Russian lettering on the device and sent it to someone they knew who spoke and read the language. The device read “Time Capsule” and they opened it and discovered photographs, documents and memorabilia from a crew of Russian sailors, which buried the capsule in the North Pole two years ago.

After doing some internet sleuthing, they tracked down an Instagram influencer in St. Petersburg, Russia named Sveta who was aboard the ship known as “Victory."

Sveta told the Irish surfers that the ship's crew traveled to the 90-degree point of the North Pole by helicopter, expecting the time capsule to remain buried in the ice for at least 30 years, IrishCentral reported.

Curran told the Independent that it was "really scary" that the capsule has already broken free of the ice, which may be an indication of how quickly climate change is altering the world.

