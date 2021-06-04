Are UFOs Real? No Evidence of Alien Spacecrafts Found But 120 Sightings Are Still Unexplained, Officials Say

The question of whether or not UFOs exist may soon be answered with the release of a highly-anticipated government document at the end of June.

United States intelligence officials have said that there is no evidence that unexplained aerial objects observed in recent years belong to aliens, but they are still seeking answers to 120 other incidences witnessed over the years which have since puzzled scientists and officials, according to senior authorities who plan to release an unclassified government report.

An official familiar with the report told CBS there is no evidence that the objects are extraterrestrial, but also acknowledged that there are still dozens of cases that haven't been explained.

Strange objects, including one that was spinning and rotating, appeared in the skies from summer 2014 to March 2015 over the East Coast, according to previous reports.

Videos of two encounters were filmed by Navy pilots, including one off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida in January 2015.

Another incident was captured on video taken off the coast of San Diego in 2004 where two Navy fighter jets captured an object the size of a commercial plane floating and rotating in the sky.

These sightings were reported to The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program which was created in 2007 as an arm of the Pentagon, but was officially shut down five years later due to lack of funding, The New York Times reported.

A new task force named the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was asked by Congress in December to submit an official report on what they know about UFO sightings.

Some skeptics say that it is "unlikely" that what they witnessed was extraterrestrial.

Leon Golub, a senior astrophysicist told the Times that there are "so many other possibilities –– bugs in the code for the imaging and display systems, atmospheric effects and reflections, neurological overload from multiple inputs during high-speed flight."

Others say that the consistency of these sightings over the decades is reason enough to ask questions.

Former President Obama legitimized inquiries into UFO sightings in an interview last month on The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying that “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.’’

The main conclusion from the report is that there are still 120 unexplained incidents over the last two decades that did not originate from American military or U.S. government technology, according to the classified intelligence report.

A few other concrete conclusions will be disclosed in the forthcoming unclassified version, which is expected to be released to Congress by June 25.

