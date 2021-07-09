Are You Ready to Go Into a Shark's Mouth? This Year's 'Shark Week' Takes You There

Discovery’s Shark Week is back, and for the first time, cameras were put inside a shark's mouth to show the animals from a new perspective. The extraordinary footage is believed to be the first of its kind.

“I’ve never heard of this ever happening before — a camera from inside a tiger shark’s mouth pointing out. It swallowed a whole bait box with four GoPros in it,” adventurer Paul de Gelder told Inside Edition.

De Gelder has already lost an arm and a leg in a shark attack. Now he’s back in the water for the network’s 33rd annual Shark Week. And despite being a shark attack survivor, he is still a big advocate for their wellbeing.

“These animals are being decimated around the whole planet. They need to be respected. They need to be protected, because they have a very important part in our ecosystem,” de Gelder said.

Robert Irwin, the son of late “Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, is also appearing on Shark Week. In a preview of the special, Irwin jumps in the water, thinking he’s just spotted a shark. Instead, he finds himself in a bone-chilling encounter with a giant ray.

Robert bravely extended his hand towards the massive manta ray. Although they have a long whip tail like stingrays, they don’t have the poisonous tail stingers.

Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, the stars of the 2013 TV movie “Sharknado,” are also joining Shark Week, which begins Sunday on The Discovery Channel.

