Are You Ready to Go Into a Shark's Mouth? This Year's 'Shark Week' Takes You There
Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, Robert Irwin and the stars of "Sharknado" are also appearing in the annual Discovery Channel series, which premieres this Sunday.
Discovery’s Shark Week is back, and for the first time, cameras were put inside a shark's mouth to show the animals from a new perspective. The extraordinary footage is believed to be the first of its kind.
“I’ve never heard of this ever happening before — a camera from inside a tiger shark’s mouth pointing out. It swallowed a whole bait box with four GoPros in it,” adventurer Paul de Gelder told Inside Edition.
De Gelder has already lost an arm and a leg in a shark attack. Now he’s back in the water for the network’s 33rd annual Shark Week. And despite being a shark attack survivor, he is still a big advocate for their wellbeing.
“These animals are being decimated around the whole planet. They need to be respected. They need to be protected, because they have a very important part in our ecosystem,” de Gelder said.
Robert Irwin, the son of late “Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, is also appearing on Shark Week. In a preview of the special, Irwin jumps in the water, thinking he’s just spotted a shark. Instead, he finds himself in a bone-chilling encounter with a giant ray.
Robert bravely extended his hand towards the massive manta ray. Although they have a long whip tail like stingrays, they don’t have the poisonous tail stingers.
Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, the stars of the 2013 TV movie “Sharknado,” are also joining Shark Week, which begins Sunday on The Discovery Channel.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll ShowsOffbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her KillingCrime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by SuicideHuman Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned KittensAnimals