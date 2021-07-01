15-Year-Old Boy Scout Bitten by Shark While Kayaking off California’s Catalina Island | Inside Edition

15-Year-Old Boy Scout Bitten by Shark While Kayaking off California’s Catalina Island

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, July 1, 2021

The father and son were in the water off a quiet, secluded part of the island when the incident happened.

A 15-year-old Boy Scout was bitten by a shark while boating with his father off southern California’s Catalina Island.

“The patient and their father were kayaking just offshore on Parsons Landing. Their boat was bumped by a shark of unknown and size and type,” LA County Lifeguards spokesman Pono Barnes explained.

“During the encounter, the patient had placed their hand in the water, and they were bitten," Barnes said.

The father and son were in the water off a quiet, secluded part of the island.

Boy Scouts of Emerald Bay told KCBS that the pair were at a youth camp, and the teen received first aid immediately. But the situation was also serious enough to require an airlift.

Due to the injury and the remote location, the 15-year-old was transported to UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Santa Catalina, more commonly known simply as Catalina, is part of the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California. The 74-square-mile island is part of Los Angeles County and is a popular getaway for boaters and nature-lovers. It also lent its name to a Mac operating system.

But to prevent it from becoming famous for shark attacks, the area where the incident happened was temporarily closed off.

Related Stories

California Surfer Gets Bitten by Great White Shark Then Swims Himself to Safety
Florida Man Survives Brutal Alligator Bite to Head While Diving for Prehistoric Shark Teeth in River
Footage of Giant Shark Spotted at Sea Goes Viral on TikTok
Beware of Shark Attacks When Hitting the Beach to Escape HeatwaveNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
1

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition

Entertainment
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
2

The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Royals
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
3

Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports

Offbeat
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
4

Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse

News
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
5

Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution

Politics