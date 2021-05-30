Footage of Giant Shark Spotted at Sea Goes Viral on TikTok

A gargantuan shark was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts, and a video of the moment has since gone viral on TikTok.

Alex Allbrecht said he shot the video while aboard a ship, and once he posted it to social media, people were astonished at its size.

The shark, which some people suggested looked like a prehistoric megalodon, which were able to grow up to 67-feet, was the world’s second largest, known as the Basking shark.

Basking sharks often eat plankton, but according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, they are often mistaken for the much scarier Great White shark.

Mark Zuckerberg isn't taking any chances with stark encounters on his Hawaiian vacation.

The Facebook CEO was photographed with a state-of-the-art hydrofoil surfboard painted with camouflage to deter sharks. He was also seen sporting an ankle band that uses magnetic technology to repel sharks.

Related Stories