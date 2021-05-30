Footage of Giant Shark Spotted at Sea Goes Viral on TikTok | Inside Edition

Footage of Giant Shark Spotted at Sea Goes Viral on TikTok

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:08 AM PDT, May 30, 2021

Alex Allbrecht said he was shocked at the size of the animal and posted the unbelievable video to social media.

A gargantuan shark was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts, and a video of the moment has since gone viral on TikTok.

Alex Allbrecht said he shot the video while aboard a ship, and once he posted it to social media, people were astonished at its size.

The shark, which some people suggested looked like a prehistoric megalodon, which were able to grow up to 67-feet, was the world’s second largest, known as the Basking shark.

Basking sharks often eat plankton, but according to  the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, they are often mistaken for the much scarier Great White shark.

Mark Zuckerberg isn't taking any chances with stark encounters on his Hawaiian vacation.

The Facebook CEO was photographed with a state-of-the-art hydrofoil surfboard painted with camouflage to deter sharks. He was also seen sporting an ankle band that uses magnetic technology to repel sharks. 

Related Stories 

New York Man Convicted of Trying to Sell Sharks on Internet 
Mike Tyson Goes Face-to-Face With His Biggest Fear: Sharks
Three Swimmers Attacked by Sharks in One Week Off Florida's Atlantic Coast
Great White Shark Gets Dangerously Close to Surfer in AustraliaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
1

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct

Animals
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
2

Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless

Inspirational
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
3

The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Crime
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
4

Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County

News
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
5

Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

News