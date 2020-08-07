Mike Tyson Goes Face-to-Face With His Biggest Fear: Sharks

Will a shark prove to be a formidable opponent to Mike Tyson? The former professional boxer will face his latest adversary on the opening night of Shark Week.

The catch? Tyson is notoriously afraid of sharks.

Leading up to the big fight, Tyson worked with former shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder to face his fears. The pair worked in pools before getting in the ocean, and despite throwing up out of nervousness before and after each dive, Tyson eventually faced his fears and warmed up to the gentle giants, Gelder told Inside Edition.

Despite Tyson being determined to hold the heavyweight champion title in the seas, no sharks were harmed.

To watch what happens, tune in to Shark Week 2020 on the Discovery Channel.

