Ariana Grande went to social media to honor those lost in the Manchester, England, bombing after her concert on May 22, 2017.

In her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year-round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today,"

"Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," she added along with the 22 people who died that day.

The names listed were John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell ones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

The 22-year-old bomber, Salman Abedi, who strapped a homemade bomb to his body and detonated it, also injured hundreds.

After the tragic incident, video shows panicked fans from the packed show running, screaming, and climbing over seats and structures to quickly get out. Audible screams and gasps can also be heard.

The next day, thousands gathered in Albert Square outside Manchester's Town Hall to show their respect. During the vigil, 22 pink balloons were released to honor those lost.

Two weeks later, Ariana along with artists like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay held a “One Love Manchester” benefit show. Proceeds from the event benefited victims and families affected by the attack.

