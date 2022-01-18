Arizona Dog Freed by First Responders After Getting Stuck in Cinder Block Wall
The 2-year-old American pit bull/ terrier mix named Buddy got his head partially stuck in the wall.
A dog from Phoenix, Arizona, needed rescuing after getting his head stuck in a cinder-block wall.
A first responder with the Arizona Humane Society carefully chipped away at the wall to help free the 2-year-old American pit bull/ terrier mix.
It took about 20 minutes, but finally, the opening was big enough for Buddy’s head to be freed. He was taken to an animal hospital to be treated for some minor injuries.
Three days later, Buddy was given the clear and was reunited with his loving owner.
Animal experts advise if you see an animal in distress, don’t try to help it yourself and call professionals.
