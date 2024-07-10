A Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner was badly burned after he fell on scorching hot landscape rocks in his backyard and tried to pick himself up.

"The skin had peeled off my palms like the skin from an onion and it looked like raw hamburger underneath. So I couldn't use my hands any more, so I started pushing with my forearm, it got burned," Robert Woolley, 71, tells Inside Edition.

Woolley says it was around 112 degrees that day and had been told the rocks were about 150 degrees.

As the heatwave hits millions of Americans nationwide, sidewalks can get as much as 60 degrees hotter.

In Mesa, Arizona, Timothy Young got third-degree burns when he passed out from the heat on a sidewalk.

Half of the burn-unit patients at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas are victims of pavement burn.

"It can take just a split second to have any sort of burn when you're touching hot pavement so even to toss the trash or get the mail, you should be covered," Dr. Eric Ascher at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York tells Inside Edition.

Dogs can also be left with serious injuries by walking on hot pavement. Some dog owners buy booties to cover their pets' paws.

"They can burn themselves. If they're painful in there they can start licking and chewing on themselves and create infections so in a lot of cases it's really important that dogs wear shoes," veterinarian Dr. Timnah Lee of Tribeca Soho and Seaport Animal Hospital tells Inside Edition.

It is also important to remember that even when the air temperature is in the upper 70s, asphalt can heat up to 125 degrees, which can burn pets and bare feet in seconds.