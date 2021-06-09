Arizona Man Heartbroken After Would-Be Thieves Run Over His 200-Pound Pet Tortoise 'Jasmine' | Inside Edition

Arizona Man Heartbroken After Would-Be Thieves Run Over His 200-Pound Pet Tortoise 'Jasmine'

Animals
Ring.com
Ring.com
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:50 PM PDT, June 9, 2021

In their haste to escape, would-be thieves dropped the tortoise and ran over her with their truck. Sadly, the injuries were fatal. “That tortoise has been with me longer than any other living thing in my life,” Jerry Fife tells Inside Edition.

Brazen thieves caught in the act of stealing a 200-pound Galapagos tortoise in Arizona ran over the animal as they fled the scene. The owner, Jerry Fife, saw the two men trying to carry the massive tortoise named Jasmine to their truck, when he ran out to confront them.

Fife successfully scared them off, but they ran over the tortoise while fleeing the scene.

“They jumped in their truck, and in their haste to escape, flipped their truck around and ran over the tortoise,” Fife said.

Fife rushed Jasmine to the vet, but sadly, her injuries were too severe. Dr. Jim Jarchow, the veterinarian who treated Jasmine, said he had never seen injuries so catastrophic in a giant tortoise before. 

“In the U.S., the giant tortoise can go for anywhere from $20,000 to $70,000. If they’re able to smuggle it out of the country, it could go up to $200,000,” Fife explained.

Fife raises tortoises at his home in Phoenix and has had Jasmine since she hatched 27 years ago. For him, the tortoise theft gone wrong was like losing a member of the family.

“That tortoise has been with me longer than any other living thing in my life,” Fife said, fighting back tears.

Phoenix police are hoping the videos will help lead to an arrest.

Related Stories

Doris the Tortoise is Still Missing and a Brooklyn Family Needs Your Help
Tennessee Tortoise Reunites With His Family After Missing for 74 Days
German Shepherd and Tortoise Rescued After Getting Stuck in Tunnel Together
Giant Tortoise Species Found That Was Thought to Be Extinct 100 YearsAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo
Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo
1

Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance
2

Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance

Crime
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says
3

Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says

Human Interest
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says
4

Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says

Crime
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come
5

Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come

Crime