Teen Julia Mitchell was thrown a surprise celebration to remember, as her Arizona community came together to mark a very special birthday.

Julia just turned 16, a milestone occasion that loved ones wanted to make sure the teen remembered.

Sirens blared and cars rolled by in a parade that left the teen speechless.

"I have no idea what to say," she told KPHO.

The teen had gotten a job at Subway when she turned 15 with a plan to save money for a car, but her diagnosis of bone cancer sidetracked her goals.

And so, included in the parade was a car just for her.

The Chandler teen is set to finish her cancer treatment in April and plans to get her license as soon as she's able to.

“I love it, I'll definitely use it when I'll be able to." Mitchell said.

